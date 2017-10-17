My BFF Has Breasts Cancer part 2

Thank you my dear friend Diane for sharing your story so that many of us can learn more about Breast Cancer treatment. <3

A few days after my diagnosis is confirmed, I am in the surgeon’s office. I am nervous and anxious to know what lies ahead. The surgeon explains, “ You’re very lucky. If I had family that breast cancer was found, this is the stage I would hope for. It’s stage 1 and grade 1. We know how to treat this”.

The surgeon explains the plan is for a partial mastectomy with radiation. He will be removing the tumor and taking additional around the tumor. Also, he will be removing from 1-5 Sentinel Lymph nodes from under my arm. What we want is clear margins and around the tumor and the lymph nodes to be clear. He gives me a booklet to read and we schedule the surgery date for a week later. I thank the surgeon and walk out of the office.

I am in a daze. All I know is that I want this thing out of me. I place one foot in front of the other to get home and read the booklet. This is the first I’ve heard that breast cancer spreads to other areas. I realize I have a lot more to understand.

