My BFF Has Breast Cancer

It’s October, which is my youngest daughter and my own birthday month. But this year I join the millions of people who have had their lives touched by someone whom they love that has been diagnosed with breast cancer. So now I have a new appreciation of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Diane, my good friend from Napa High just found out in June that she indeed had breast cancer.

I asked her to share her experience with my listeners and she was happy to tell us about her journey.

Diane did self exams regularly, doesn’t have a family history of cancer and had no reason to believe that she had breast cancer. It had been 3 years since her last, and after being urged by her doctor to get a mammogram, she obliged, only to be called back in for a ultrasound and shocking news followed.

As her doctor broke the bad news, Diane was in shock and now knows what it feels like to hear the “C Word” in relation to herself. And as her doctor said,” You never forget the day that you are told you have Cancer” .

Through out the month of October, Diane will be sharing more of her journey.

Please ask questions and share your experiences as we follow along and learn..

Donna Perry