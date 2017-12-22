Benicia-Vallejo AAUW hosts Bunco Night – Silent Auction Fundraiser

The Benicia-Vallejo branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host its annual major fund-raiser Bunco Night at 6:15 p.m.Saturday, January 20, 2018, at the Benicia Senior Center – 187 East L Street in Benicia. The Bunco dice gaming starts promptly at 7:00 p.m.

Bunco is a social dice game involving 100% luck and no skill. No experience is necessary to enjoy this fun game of chance. Raffle and Bunco prizes will be offered.

Tickets may be purchased in advance for $15 or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at Pups n’ Purrz, 422 First Street. Make check payable to “Benicia-Vallejo AAUW” –add Tech Trek Scholarship fundraiser in the memo line.

Sweet and savory appetizers and beverages will be served. Attendees may also participate in an abundant silent auction for the gathering.