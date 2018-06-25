Being Separated From Your Family Is No Joke

The topic of families being pulled apart from one another at the U.S. – Mexico border has been a hot news topic for the last several weeks, and for good reason: the images of young children being forcibly taken from their parents and guardians are sickening. That particular policy should be offensive to any patriotic American no matter what side of the political aisle you’re on. I decided to share my own experience being forcibly separated from my own family at that very same border, to illustrate the confusion, fear, and long-lasting effect that event can have, even on a well-off, English-speaking Caucasian male.

Back in the Summer of 2010, my family and I (along with our two Corgi dogs and a school-friend of my daughter) were attempting to cross back into the U.S. after spending a week at our San Felipe vacation home on The Baja Peninsula. When we reached the checkpoint, I gave the U.S. Customs Official my documentation, like I had 100 times before, but instead of letting us through we were directed to a “secondary search area.” I pulled our RV into an inspection bay, and I was asked a series of questions by another, more serious (and physically imposing) Border agent. After I answered the question, rather nervously, I was asked to step out of out motor-home: I was then cuffed in front of my family and led away to a small holding cell inside the Border offices there in Mexicali. Although I had never been treated like this in the hundreds of times I’d crossed in and out of Baja, my travel-savvy Father always told me “don’t talk…don’t argue with them…if you didn’t do anything wrong they’ll figure that out.” So I stayed quiet while then took my shoes and cuffed me to a metal bench. I began to hyperventilate thinking about what these U.S. Border personnel might do to me next; I finally asked one of them “what’s this about?” as politely as I could. He answered by presenting me with an electronic fingerprint-reading machine, forcing my left thumb down onto it. A few seconds went by…the machine beeped…I was uncuffed. A female officer led me out of the office; while doing so she handed me a booklet entitled “Your Rights Under The Freedom of Information Act.” My crying family was happy to see me return to our motor-home, and after a stressful search by another agent and his German Shepherd, we were allowed to make our way back into America. I never found out what they were looking for, or why I was detained (our government isn’t obligated to tell you). My wife Meg shared with me her plans for what everyone would have done if I hadn’t been released that day (get a lawyer, contact the U.S. Consulate, etc.). Due to the physical discomfort I would feel from that point on every time we would cross the border from Mexico back into The U.S., our trips to our little house in San Felipe became less frequent. We sold the house five years later. Does what I went through compare in any way to what children are going through right now at the Border? Not really…but I have a gut reaction to that terrifying sense of the unknown when you’ve been pulled from your loved ones and you don’t know what’s going to happen to you. Oh yeah, and you didn’t do anything wrong.

John Young