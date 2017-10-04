The Beatles “Love Me Do” is 55 years old!

55 years ago on Thursday, October 5, 1962 – The Beatles released their first UK single “Love Me Do”

But do you know who’s playing drums? If you said Ringo Starr or Pete Best you’d be kinda correct…it depends on which release you’re most familiar with. If you first heard the single on the radio back in 1962 (1964 for America), you’re hearing the second recorded version featuring Ringo Starr; this version now appears on the Rarities and Past Masters albums

Their third recording session features Andy White on drums, with Ringo relegated to the tambourine; this version appears on the Please Please Me album and the Red album (the greatest hits compilation of singles from 1962-1966 that many of us are most familiar with.

The first version (an EMI test recording), features original drummer Pete Best; this is now available on the Anthology 1 album.

Jeff Dorian