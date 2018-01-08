It’s time to spruce up your resume and get ready for the…

BAY AREA VIRTUAL JOB FAIR

coming online, January 29th and 30th

No need to visit multiple employers or take time out of your busy day to find that new opportunity…

They’re all in one place and conveniently online so you can access the job fair any time of the day, January 29th and 30th.

You’ll be able to pre-register (starting January 22nd) to make your application process even faster.

Stay tuned and check back regularly to see new updates!

Are you an employer who would like to be at our job fair? Click HERE to send us an inquiry!