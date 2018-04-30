Ball Metal Car & Motorcycle Show

Saturday May 19th, 2018

Bring your school supplies donations to the Ball Metal Car and Motorcycle Show at their location at 2400 Huntington Drive in Fairfield.

Gates open at 8 am (registration closes at 10 am).

Entry Fee: School Supplies(pencils, colored pencils, dry erase markers, notebooks, crayons, calculators, backpacks,printer paper, etc.)

they’ll be a 50/50 raffle, raffles prizes, DJ and more.

*In return for your donation, you will receive lunch and an opportunity to there plant ( must be 18 or older to go on tour). No open toe shoes allowed inside the plant. Non-Profit event. For more information email Royce at rbradley@ball.com or visit www.facebook.com/ballmetalcarshow