The Peña Adobe Historical Society will host “Artists at the Adobe” at the Peña Adobe Park in Vacaville, on Saturday, April 7, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The park is located in Vacaville at Peña Adobe Road off Interstate 80 to the left of Lagoon Valley Regional Park’s entrance.

Fairfield’s Sandy Imperatori and members from art workshops she has conducted in Rancho Solano and Vacaville will be at Peña Adobe Park for our returning plein air event. Sandy studied BFA Graphic Design at Carnegie Mellon University and has conducted the Plein Air Workshop in Virginia City, Nevada for over 20 years. The former Gallery Director of the Fairfield Visual Arts Association, Sandy began drawing and painting as a young child and has been painting in watercolor for 25 years, which has led to several awards.

Joining Sandy and local artists will be members of the Vacaville Art League and Gallery! Established in January of 1963, The Vacaville Art League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the development and promotion of the visual arts. Located in the 129-year-old Segura home on Monte Vista Avenue, the Gallery has provided a place for the public to participate directly in the visual arts since opening on March 16, 1968. Come meet the members of the Vacaville Art League and learn about their gallery, events, and classes.

Bring your art supplies and join the fun or bring a picnic and enjoy the wildlife and scenery. Last year’s event included over 100 participants. Docents will be on hand to answer questions and conduct tours of the Peña Adobe, built in 1842 by the Peña family, who with the Vaca family settled in the Lagoon Valley. Visit the adjacent Mowers-Goheen Museum and see our collection of artifacts and a woolly mammoth bone found locally near Putah Creek. This event is free! For questions in advance, call (707) 447-0518 or visit our website.

If you have an interest in local history, call us at (707) 447-0518 or e-mail us at penaadobe@gmail.com.