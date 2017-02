The Antioch Lapidary Club is hosting their Jewelry, Gem and Rock Show Saturday & Sunday February 18th & 19th, 10-5pm both days at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds.

Admission is $5

Children 12 & under/Scouts in uniform- Free

Active Military with ID card- Free

for info call Brenda Miguel 925-301-6957 or email brenda.miguel@yahoo.com

www.antiochlapidaryclub.com

Contra Costa County Fairgrounds

1201 West 10th St., Antioch, Ca