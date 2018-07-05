Ahhhh Avila!

It was a fun road trip down 101 checking out part of California that I have never experienced before. Who would have guessed that there was such a beautiful little beach town within driving distance, just a little over 4 hrs, yet so far away from our dry summer heat. Avila Beach is a perfect spot to enjoy the sun, sand and even awesome free entertainment at their Friday evening farmers market. Also wine bars galore and tap rooms, cute shops and outdoor dining at yummy restaurants. Even if you just have 2 nights to spend I recommend this coastal jewel.

What other California getaways would you recommend?

Donna Perry