CHP SENIOR DRIVING CLASS AIMS TO KEEP EVERYONE SAFE

California’s senior population is proving to be one of the fastest growing driving-age demographics in the state. It is estimated, there will be over six million residents age 65 and older in California by the year 2020. Knowing that much of this community still relies on driving as their primary means of transportation, the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is continuing the Age Well Drive Smart program.

The Age Well Drive Smart class is an education program specifically designed to help seniors

tune up their driving skills, refresh their knowledge of the rules of the road, learn about normal

age-related physical changes and how they affect driving ability. The program is supported by

the Keeping Everyone Safe VI grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety.

The Solano CHP, Fairfield Office has partnered with the California Department of Motor Vehicle’s Senior Ombudsman program and the Solano Transportation Authority to assess the needs of the senior driving community.

The CHP will be conducting this FREE class on:

January 23, 2017

1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Veterans Memorial Building

610 Saint Francis Way

Rio Vista, California

If you would like to attend this class, please call the Fairfield CHP Office to register at (707) 428-2100. For more information on the program, please visit www.chp.ca.gov

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety

through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.