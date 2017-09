Come out and adopt kittens and cats at the Solano Co. Animal Shelter now through September 30th. Adopt any adult cat for $9 (six months or older) or any kitten under six month for $30. they’re on the prowl for their chance to shine in your home.

Solano County Animal Shelter

2510 Claybank Road

Fairfield, CA 94533

(707) 784-1359