A Movie Like “Black Panther” is Overdue

Black Panther is groundbreaking on every level. It’s a superhero film that’s smarter and more meaningful than anything The Marvel Franchise has out yet. It’s a blockbuster action movie written, directed by and starring black artists, including Sac State alum Ryan Coogler of “Fruitvale Station” fame (another amazing film, by the way). It’s a movie that celebrates an innovative, futuristic African nation and its proud (and conflicted) people. And it’s about time.

The movie is just as much about the mythical country of Wakanda’s identity as it is about the individual characters in the film. Wakanda has survived for generations by remaining hidden. But shunning the global stage makes it difficult to help Africans and their descendants around the world. Should T’Challa/Black Panther protect his people, or open his borders and serve as a beacon of hope for those who are systematically disenfranchised in societies outside of Africa? When was the last time a “superhero movie” made you think this culturally and globally? This film is worth having in your permanent collection!

John Young