International Film Showcase presents “Marina”
By Barbara Hoover
Oct 9, 2017 @ 3:37 PM
The foreign film Marina is a true story of Rocco Granata, an Italian coal miner’s son who followed his passion for music against his father’s wishes and social barriers.
Director: Stijn Coninx
Runtime: 118 min
Country: Belgium | Italy
English Subtitles
Jarvis Conservatory
Two Screenings: 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Saturday, October 14th, 2017
1711 Main Street Napa, CA
707-255-5445
El Campanil Theatre
Sunday October 15, 2017  2:00 pm
602 W 2nd St.
Antioch, Ca 94509
Phone: (925) 757-9500

