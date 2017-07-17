6th Annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes

No matter which route you choose, you’ll be fully supported with route marshals, SAG support, basic mechanical support, fully stocked rest stops, hydration stations and more. At the finish, you will be welcomed by cheering volunteers, great food, entertainment and much more!

Three Rides, One Purpose

NorthBay Healthcare will host its Sixth Annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes—or R2D2—Sunday, September 10, when it rolls out of the parking lot at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, 1000 Nut Tree Road.

The event’s goal is to raise funds for the NorthBay Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology, and at the same time raise awareness in the community about the severity of the diabetes crisis in Solano County, and to provide educational resources for the community.

There are three separate rides, a 10-mile jaunt through the outskirts of Vacaville neighborhoods, just perfect for families and children, and a more challenging 25-mile and 60-mile rides for more serious cyclists.

The 60-mile ride departs at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 25-mile ride at 9:00 a.m. Participants in the 10-mile ride will roll out at 10:00 a.m.