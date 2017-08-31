6th Annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes

6th Annual Ride!

The Ride to Defeat Diabetes (R2D2) offers three routes, so cyclists of all levels are sure to enjoy this unique day of fitness, fun and new friendships. Choose the metric century (60 mile) route to challenge your mind, body and soul as you climb the Winters Loop; or, choose either a 25-mile or 10-mile route to match your ability and enjoy the breathtaking Solano County views.

Why ride R2D2?

No matter which route you choose, you’ll be fully supported with route marshals, SAG support, basic mechanical support, fully stocked rest stops, hydration stations and more. At the finish, you will be welcomed by cheering volunteers, great food, entertainment and much more!

Rides for all levels & ages

Metric Century, 25 miles and 10 miles

Fully staffed, on-site bike mechanics, vendors, SAG support

Live entertainment and food is provided!

Three Rides, One Purpose

NorthBay Healthcare will host its Sixth Annual Ride to Defeat Diabetes—or R2D2—Sunday, September 10, when it rolls out of the parking lot at NorthBay VacaValley Hospital, 1000 Nut Tree Road.

The event’s goal is to raise funds for the NorthBay Center for Diabetes & Endocrinology, and at the same time raise awareness in the community about the severity of the diabetes crisis in Solano County, and to provide educational resources for the community.

There are three separate rides, a 10-mile jaunt through the outskirts of Vacaville neighborhoods, just perfect for families and children, and a more challenging 25-mile and 60-mile rides for more serious cyclists.

The 60-mile ride departs at 7:30 a.m., followed by the 25-mile ride at 9:00 a.m. Participants in the 10-mile ride will roll out at 10:00 a.m.

Ok, is there more?

Organizers are asking each person who signs up to ride along the 10 mile route to pledge to raise $10 (not required) for the NorthBay Center for Diabetes and Endocrinology. For the 25-mile and 60-mile rides, participants have the option to pledge $100.00* (not required) in donations. Checks can be made out to NorthBay Healthcare Foundation, with Diabetes in the memo field.

T-Shirts, a raffle ticket and lunch will be provided for registered riders if signed up by August 27.

*Any donation will be accepted…

