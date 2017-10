Enjoy an evening under the stars with wine tasting and appetizers from local wineries and restaurants at The 6th Annual Grape Escape Wine & Food Gala on Friday, October 20, 2017, 5:30 pm to 8:00 pm. Live auctions and music by DW Edwards & Lightning Up the Soul. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Heart 2 Heart Solano Youth Services and WCR Scholarship Fund.

Purchase Tickets $35 in advance and $40 at the door.

For tickets contact Tess Downey at 707-592-6755