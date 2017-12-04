The 5th Annual Toy Drive

The Fairfield Community Services Foundation and Fairfield Fire Department are kicking off their fifth annual Holiday Toy Drive on Monday to collect new, unwrapped toys and gift cards to benefit Fun on the Run.

Toys can be dropped off at several Fairfield-Suisun City locations: five Fairfield fire stations (Station 35 at 800 Lopes Road, Station 37 at 1200 Kentucky St., Station 39 at 1975 Huntington Court, Station 40 at 2555 Hilborn Road and Station 41 at 3200 N. Texas St.); the Fairfield Community Center, 1000 Kentucky St.; the Fairfield Aquatics Complex at Allen Witt Park; the Daily Republic, 1250 Texas St.; the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber of Commerce, 1111 Webster St.; Hopkins Honda & Acura, 2499 Auto Mall Parkway; In-Shape Health clubs in at 3254 Rancho Solano Parkway, 3001 Dover Ave., 1471 Holiday Lane in Fairfield, and 125 Sunset Ave. in Suisun City; and Bank of Stockton, 2407 Waterman Blvd. in Fairfield.

Fun on the Run is a mobile recreation and life skills program that is a public-private partnership of the Fairfield Community Services Foundation and city of Fairfield. Brightly painted mobile vans go into the heart of Fairfield’s low-income neighborhoods, serving children and teens ages 4 to 15, bringing healthy food, physical activity, education and enrichment programs directly to youth after school.

For more information, call 246-4234.