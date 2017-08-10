5th Annual Japan Fest Fundraiser

The Fairfield-Nirasaki Sister City Program will hold its 5th annual Japan Fest fundraising event on Saturday, August 19. It will run from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at the Fairfield Community Center at 1000 Kentucky Street.

There will be exciting performances and activities for all ages, as well as great Japanese-style food for lunch. Performers include the Wesley Ukulele Band of San Jose, and Enshoza, a Bay Area Japanese folk music and dance group. Other groups participating in Japan Fest 2017 will be the Sacramento Kendo Club and Northern California Japanese Sword Club. Children and families can learn origami, kiri-e, and many other traditional Japanese crafts at our activity and game tables – including several new activities and games for the 2017 event. Experts on Ikebana, the art of flower arrangement, and calligraphy will be in attendance as well. There will also be a Japanese-style box lunch and plenty of Japanese goods for sale.

Tickets can be pre-purchased online at japanfest2017.brownpapertickets.com. Entry tickets are $5.00, and Entry with lunch is $20.00. Tickets are also available at the door for purchase by cash or credit card. Children four years of age and younger get free entry to the event.

For more information about the 5th annual Japan Fest, please contact Event Chair Kelley Cortright by email at fairfieldsistercity@gmail.com or by phone at 707-426-5603.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1914531478793881/