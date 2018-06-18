5th Annual Big Solano Brew HaHa

5th Annual Big Solano BrewHaha celebrates all things beer while supporting critical community services!

Saturday, June 23, 2018, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at Al Porter Plaza in Vacaville

Enjoy unlimited sampling of craft brews from around the region, great local food, live music and fun activities. If this year’s party is not hot enough, the Vacaville Firefighters will be on hand firing up the grill for some great food! See the homebrewing demonstrations and participate in a great raffle.

For more information, contact the event organizer, Michalle Shown-Rodriguez at 775 815-3200

Proceeds benefit Child Haven, Inc serving vulnerable children in Solano County.