5th Annual Big Solano Brew HaHa
By Robin Mitchell
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 2:37 PM

5th Annual Big Solano BrewHaha celebrates all things beer while supporting critical community services!

Saturday, June 23, 2018, 1:00 pm  – 4:00 pm at Al Porter Plaza in Vacaville

 

Enjoy unlimited sampling of craft brews from around the region, great local food, live music and fun activities. If this year’s party is not hot enough, the Vacaville Firefighters will be on hand firing up the grill for some great food! See the homebrewing demonstrations and participate in a great raffle.

Purchase Tickets

 

For more information, contact the event organizer, Michalle Shown-Rodriguez at 775 815-3200

Proceeds benefit Child Haven, Inc serving vulnerable children in Solano County.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Museum Summer Series – Learn What Adventures Await You Knot Just Knitters Solano Mobility 2018 Summits for Seniors and People with Disabilities Vanden High Sober Grad Spring Craft Fair 2018 Free Confidential Paper Shredding, E-Waste and Used Clothing Drop Off Solano Napa Habitat for Humanity-Rebuild
Comments