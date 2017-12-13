5 Christmas Questions for Bill Champlin

This past Friday I had the pleasure of interviewing Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Famer Bill Champlin, formerly of the bands Sons of Champlin and Chicago; he’s been on the show several times before because of his Norcal/Bay Area roots, and he’s always hilarious and musically insightful. During Friday’s interview, I decided to veer off our regular course of discussing music and upcoming shows, and ask Bill “Five Christmas Questions” which are revealed below. You can find out a lot about a person with a little holiday inquiry…follow Bill on Facebook @BillChamplin J

Fake or Real Christmas Tree? Real!

Favorite Holiday Song? Donny Hathaway's "This Christmas".

Eggnog, Yes or No? No! It's like milk on steroids.

Worst Present Ever? A Tortoise Comb.

A Tortoise Comb. Favorite Holiday Movie? “Scrooged” starring Bill Murray.