4th Annual Mental Health Month Celebration Event

May is National Mental Health Month (MHM) – join us as we celebrate mental wellness, recovery, and resiliency along with partners across the US like MHA, NAMI, and SAMHSA. Because 1 in 5 people experience mental health issues (data!), this year we wanted to create a local event to engage our whole community & raise awareness. Our theme is: “There is no Health without Mental Health” that encourages us all to understand that mental health is essential to overall health and mental illnesses are common, treatable, and recovery happens! By leading healthy lifestyles, using our wellness tools, and staying well, we can help offset the onset and worsening of mental health conditions.

Join us on Saturday, May 12th between 10:00 am – 3:00 pm at 1234 Empire Street, Fairfield– the event will be outdoors at the Seneca building and we will have free food, resource and healthcare booths, fun activities like painting in an art therapy tent, Wellness Wall: sharing our stories in photos, “Positive Rainbow” and other fun things for kids, Meditation/Yoga quiet room, and much more! We encourage you to stop by and bring your friends and family!

Please see the attached flier & share widely!

Also, find our event page on Facebook and follow us @SolanoCountyMHSA

This event is hosted by Solano County Behavioral Health, MHSA, Wellness and Recovery Team, and Seneca.