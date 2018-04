Four Churches in Vacaville are coming together on Saturday, May 12, 2018, 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, for the 4th Annual Holy Smoken Barbecue Ribs Cookoff. Held at the First Baptist Church. The event benefits their children ministries.

Location: First Baptist Church of Vacaville, 1127 Davis Street, Vacaville, CA US 95687

Cost: $7.50

Something amazing always happens when God’s churches join together in fellowship!