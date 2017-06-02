4th Annual Big Solano BrewHaha

It’s “peeva” in Russian and “Cerveza” in Spanish; but, whether you call it “brew”, “brewski”, or “suds”, we all agree the “nectar of the hops” is something to celebrate. On a sun-soaked afternoon in June, there’s no better place to sip beer with friends than at the 4th Annual Big Solano Brew-Haha in Vacaville.

The indoor sampling event will feature local and regional craft brews, ales and limited release specialty beers, offering something for all tastes. We expect close to 20 brewers to offer nearly 100 beers.

Live entertainment will be provided by San Francisco blues/jazz band, Sweet Plot. Luigi’s Deli will be there firing up some smokin’ hot bacon-wrapped beer brats, and Rita’s Ice will be keeping us cool! Don’t miss the fun!

Make it a Party!!

Grab your friends and reserve a VIP Table for 8! Get early admission at 12:30, a VIP reserved table, and a Stella Artois challis for each guest!

Interested in home brewing? Come meet the experts. Find books, supplies, home brewing kits and all things beer!

Don’t miss the fun!

Begining May 1st, 2017 tickets sales are $35 per person and then $45 at the door! Get your party together and get a VIP table for just $500 and everyone receives early entry at 12:30, a collector’s Stella Artois Challis, a RESERVED table for 8 by the stage with snacks included. There are just a few VIP tables available.

Hope to see you there!