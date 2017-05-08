4th Annual Ball Metal Car and Motorcycle Show

Saturday, May 20th from 8-2pm

Ball Metal Beverage Container

2400 Huntington Dr., Fairfield, CA

All makes, models, and years are welcome (limited to 500 vehicles)

Time: Gate opens at 8:00 AM (registration closes at 10:00 AM)

Lunch: 11:30 AM* Food by Jalapenos, Big Jim’s BBQ, and Gotta Love Kettle Corn

Tours: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Entry Fee: School Supplies (pencils, colored pencils, paper, dry erase markers, notebooks, crayons, calculators, backpacks, printer paper, etc.)

Raffle Prizes and 50/50 Raffle

Music by DJ Keel

Hand Crafted Trophies

*In return for your donation, you will receive lunch and an opportunity to tour the plant. (Must be 18 or over to go on tour. No open toe shoes or tank tops allowed inside the plant.)

For more information email Royce rbradley@ball.com or visit www.facebook.com/ballmetalcarshow