49er Frustrations from a Non-Athlete

I never played organized sports to any real degree, so I’m always a bit hesitant to criticize anything athletic, be it an individual athlete or a sports organization. I get that I’m no sports expert, and I probably don’t understand half of the intricacies going on in the games I watch, but I feel uniquely qualified to pile on when it comes to the current incarnation of The San Francisco 49ers. I watched as a small-market basketball team just east of here – you may know them as The Sacramento Kings – went from abysmally bad in the early 90’s (when I first moved to NorCal) to a championship caliber organization by the early 2000’s. How did that happen? OK, Chris Webber being traded to Sac from Washington didn’t hurt, but the arrival of Coach Rick Adleman was the steadying force that helped turn The Kings into a perennial playoff team from 1999 through 2006. Geez…that story reminds me a lot of The 49er’s…a terrible team in the early/mid 2000’s who were turned around by the arrival of Coach Jim Harbaugh. Coaches matter; they can create a culture of winning that helps stabilize an organization even as players come and go. Both Adleman and Harbaugh were let go under basically stupid circumstances, no matter what “real sports guy” says, and both teams have been in the tank since their respective coaches were shown the door. And I’m REALLY tired of the “give Kyle Shanahan a chance, he’s got the team going in the right direction” crowd…the team is 0-9 and setting franchise records for futility. Ok, I’m done ranting. Go Raiders!

John Young