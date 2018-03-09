Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST) has joined forces with Safeway, KUIC, and MV Transportation for the 3rd Annual Stuff the Bus food drive event. Safeway will host the event on Friday, March 23, 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at 2401 Waterman Drive, and Saturday, March 24, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 5051 Business Center Drive.

Community Action North Bay, Heather House, and Mission Solano will be the recipients of all donated items.

Please join FAST and its partners in this event by making a donation to help people in the community. This year’s goal is to collect three tons of food, toiletries, and personal care items for those in need in our community. For information on how you can make a donation, please call the FAST office at (707) 434-3800. Together we can make a difference!

For more information about bus services, visit www.fasttransit.org or call (707) 434-3800.

Fairfield and Suisun Transit (FAST) Fairfield and Suisun Transit services include SolanoExpress intercity routes, FAST local fixed routes, Dial-A-Ride Transit (DART) Paratransit, local taxi scrip, intercity taxi scrip, and an Adult Recreation Center Taxi Program. For more information, please contact FAST Administration at (707) 434-3800.