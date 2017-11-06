2nd Annual Veteran’s Day Golf Scramble

The Vacaville wrestlers, coaches, and parents invite you to join us for our second annual golf tournament on Friday, November 10th 2017 at the prestigious Chardonnay Golf Club. Shotgun Start will start 8:00 am.

Support the Vacaville Wrestling team’s competitive spirit and help raise funds for their program in order to keep building the great tradition. With a veteran lineup, they have high expectations to repeat another “4 Banner Year.”

The fundraising proceeds will go to benefit Vacaville Wrestlers in their endeavor to compete at the State Championship level. The goal is to aid funding for travel, competition fees, lodging & updated training equipment for the upcoming 2017-2018 season.