2nd Annual TEAM Vacaville Art and Auction Night

Join Team Vacaville at their 2nd annual Art and Auction Dinner on Friday, December 1, 2017, 6:00 pm– 10:30 pm. We will have a night of celebration as we unveil one-of-a-kind art masterpieces created by local special needs children and their teenage buddies. This will be an evening of dinner and dancing, as well as, an opportunity for you to bid on the artwork to take with you to showcase what life looks like without limitations. We believe that in the right environment every child has the ability to create something special, without being limited by their disability.

The early bird event tickets can be purchased for $65 each until October 31st, after that the ticket prices will be $75 or a table for 8 for $520, which includes 2 bottles of wine. Tickets are tax-deductible and can be purchased by clicking on the link below.

Purchase Tickets

Team Vacaville is a non-profit charitable organization that supports disabled children in and around Solano County. The purpose of Team Vacaville is to is to provide special needs children an opportunity to participate in enrichment activities, sports, field trips, events, and other community-based activities. By partnering our special needs children with peer “buddies” we promote and encourage safe, friendly, and supportive environments throughout their experience. The rewards of this relationship are two-fold, as the buddy is given an opportunity to step up and display character, compassion, and integrity, while the special needs child has the guidance and comfort of a dedicated friend who looks at the “ability” and not the disability.

All of the proceeds raised during the Art and Auction night go directly back to fund our program. Your support in attending this event will allow us to be able to provide continued support to our participants with events, enrichment activities, recreational sports, field trips and other community-based activities. Our program solely operates on donations and our special needs children and their peer teenage buddies enjoy our activities with NO cost to them. Thank you for your generosity.