2nd Annual Edible BookFest Contest

Stir up your imagination and take the challenge!

Contestants will be challenged to create an edible interpretation of a book’s title or theme.

The contest is open to teens, aged 16 and up, and adults.

Registration forms can be picked up at the library’s Information Desk. Contestants must register no later than Wednesday, July 18, 2018

All are welcome to view the entries and vote for their favorite on Saturday, July 21.

Voting will take place on Saturday, July 21 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm, at the Vacaville Town Square Library, 1 Town Square Place. Prizes will be awarded to the top three winners.

This event is free, thanks to the Vacaville Friends of the Libraries.

For more information, call 1-866-57-ASKUS, or visit the events calendar at www.solanolibrary.com.