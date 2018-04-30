29th Annual Peace Officers’ Memorial

Please join us to remember those peace officers who died in the line of duty in Solano County.

The 29th Annual Solano County Peace Officers Memorial will take place at 12:00 pm on May 16, in front of the Solano County Sheriff’s Department. Officers from all Law Enforcement agencies in Solano County will gather to remember those officers that have fallen in the line of duty.

Our Keynote Speaker this year will be Benicia Police Chief Erik Upson.

The One Hundred Club of Solano and Yolo Counties a local non-profit is also remembering retired Sgt. Jim Newcomb, one of the last five surviving Officers who help turn the memorial into a reality. Fairfield Sgt. Jim Newcomb

Passed away August 23, 2017.