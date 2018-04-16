Saturday, April 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Rush Ranch

28th Annual Rush Ranch Open House: Feast on burgers and hot dogs hot off the grill; shop for jewelry, art, crafts, and other unique items; enjoy live music; admire live animals on display including bats, birds of prey, horses, cows and sheep; experiment with engaging science and engineering activities; play games; watch live demonstrations and more.

The festival is free. All purchases of food, art and raffle tickets benefit the Rush Ranch Educational Council, an all-volunteer organization that provides educational programs and public outreach for the ranch.