Interested in learning the latest news about cancer treatment from experts at the NorthBay Cancer Center and the Mayo Clinic? Want to celebrate cancer survivorship?

All are invited to attend Solano County’s 22nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day, hosted by NorthBay Healthcare, on Sunday, June 3.

The uplifting and informative event will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Rancho Solano, 3250 Rancho Solano Parkway in Fairfield.

Speakers at the event will include Mayo Clinic oncologist Scott H. Okuno, M.D., an expert on bone and soft tissue sarcomas, and Brian Vikstrom, M.D., an oncologist/hematologist with the NorthBay Cancer Center.

NorthBay will also highlight several cancer survivors, who will offer reflections during the “Speaking from the Heart” portion of the program.

Guests are invited to enjoy a light lunch and beverages before the program begins.

In May 2016, NorthBay Healthcare became the first healthcare organization in northern California to join the May Care Clinic Network. This formal agreement gives NorthBay Healthcare access to the latest Mayo Clinic knowledge and promotes collaboration among physicians to benefit patients. The goal is to help patients get answers to complex medical questions — and peace of mind — while staying closer to home.

To attend this free event, pre-register at www.NorthBay.org/SurvivorDay, or call (707) 646-3280 by May 25. As space is limited, registration is limited to four guests.