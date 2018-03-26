2018 Free Confidential Paper Shredding, E-Waste and Used Clothing Drop Off

Free Paper Shredding, e-waste and used clothing drop off in Downtown Fairfield provided by Gone for Good. The events are free and open to all residents, businesses and non-profits. Come by on the last Saturday of the month from 9 am – 1 pm, from March – October 2018, at the corner of Jefferson and Empire streets (in the parking lot across from Starbucks/County Building). The first event this year is Saturday, March 31.

Gone for Good is a jobs creation program for people with disabilities operated by United Cerebral Palsy of North Bay. For information call Bruce at (707) 430-4380 x110. For questions about recycling visit www.fairfield.ca.gov/recycling.