2017Art4Schools Exhibits at Lynn House Gallery

Talented Young Artists

2017Art4Schools Exhibits

March 1st – May 27th

Artist Receptions 1st day of each exhibit from 4-6pm

Lynn House Gallery, 809 West 1st Street, Antioch, CA

Students from Antioch Unified School District showcase their original artwork at the Lynn House Gallery. The Arts4Schools Program is sponsored by the Arts & Cultural Foundation of Antioch, the City of Antioch and a Cal Pine and Keller Canyon Mitigation Fund Grant from Contra Costa County Supervisor Federal Glover. In addition to sponsoring the gallery exhibit, the grant provides $500 to each participating school to be used for art and cultural supplies and educational endeavors.

Exhibit Dates/Schools

After School Program, 3/1-3/11

Mission & Sutter Elementary Schools, 3/22-4/1

Kimball & Turner Elementary Schools, 4/26-5/6

Black Diamond & Dallas Ranch Middle Schools, 5/17 – 5/27

Note: Cookie & Punch Artist Reception on opening day, from 4 – 6 PM for each exhibit.

For more information about each exhibit call Diane Gibson-Gray at (925) 779-7018 or email Diane@Art4Antioch.org. The Lynn House Gallery is located in the Rivertown District at 809 W. 1st Street, Antioch (across from the AMTRAK Train Station) and is open from 1 – 4 PM on Wednesdays and Saturdays during exhibits and admission is free.