2017 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk
By Barbara Hoover
Aug 21, 2017 @ 3:49 PM

2017 ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk Taking place Saturday, September 16th,2017 8:00 a.m. at Napa Valley College – Napa Valley features a 10K run, 5K run/walk, 1-mile walk, Kids’ Superhero Dash for Dad, and virtual Snooze for Dudes program. Stick around for the family-friendly post-race celebration. Run/walk participants will receive tech shirts, free food and prizes, and the opportunity to connect with others who are impacted by prostate cancer.

ZERO is proud to partner with Daughters 4 Dads to end prostate cancer. The funds raised from ZERO Prostate Cancer Run/Walk – Napa Valley is invested around the country to provide research for new treatments, free prostate cancer testing, and educate men and families about prostate cancer. A portion of the proceeds will also benefit the Martin O’Neil Cancer Center and the St. Helena Hospital Foundation to allow for the development of a regional prostate cancer program and clinic research trials to occur in Napa Valley.

For more info click here

