2017: A Year in Review

My wife Meg and I had a rare, wonderful Christmas celebration with all three of our kids this year; over the past 7 years or so all three children have lived in different cities/countries and it’s been impossible to coordinate schedules. We returned to a tradition on Christmas Eve, prompted by our 24 year old daughter Nicole, of stating out loud what we’re most thankful for over the past year. It gave us all a good opportunity to review 2017, the good and the bad…I’ll try and stick with The Good:

Following the results of the 2016 election that none of the five of us were happy about, we all doubled our efforts to try and make positive changes in our local communities. My youngest son Brett taught improvisation, acting and dancing to kids in Roseville. My middle kid, Jake, helped build sets and bring theater experiences to underserved parts of Nebraska during a summer Dinner Theater stint in the Midwest, and my daughter helped write a local ordinance banning the mistreatment of marine mammals on the island of Oahu. Meg continues to give above and beyond the call of duty as a second grade teacher, working to integrate children suffering from emotional distress and socio-economic disadvantages into mainstream classroom settings. I had the opportunity to be a part of countless fundraising efforts for local charities; I had local heroes on my show throughout the year talking about the good that goes on thanks to amazing community support. I had the unique privilege to be part of a radio family that was second to none when it came to local coverage and information during the devastating Napa Fires.

That last paragraph sounds like a lot of bragging, but I want to point out how focusing on what you can do to make things better in your own community can make it easier to review 2018 this same time next year.

John Young