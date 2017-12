Ring in the New Year with the Knights of Columbus for Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 2017 Winter Knight’s Dream New Year’s Eve party. Eat, dance and be with friends as they ring in the new year. Catering by Villa Romano, live dance music by 7th Dawn. The event is December 31st from 7 pm till 1 am.

$45.00 per person

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church

2700 Dover Avenue

Fairfield, California

94533-1403