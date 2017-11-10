2017 Solano Turkey Trot

Welcome to our 9th annual Solano Turkey Trot being held in beautiful Suisun Valley on Thanksgiving Day, 2017 at 8:00 am. This year’s race mass start for the 10K Run will be at 8:00 a.m. and the 5K Run/Walk will start at 8:20 a.m. All runners will be lined up according to their pace. The lineup will be clearly marked by pace time. The main staging area for all race-day activities is at Solano Community College located at 4000 Suisun Valley Road in Fairfield, California. Other race-day activities include food booths, awards, and other fun activities for the entire family.

1 Mile Kids Fun Run that will start at 9:30 am.

The Solano Turkey Trot is a collaboration of three non-profit organizations who have joined together to raise awareness and support for children, adults, and seniors in Solano County. To learn more about Solano Turkey Trot, click here.

All participants will receive a medal and are guaranteed a t-shirt with their registration as long as they register by November 7, 2017. If not, t-shirts will only be available on a first come, first serve basis at packet pick up. Children 12 and under are guaranteed a FREE t-shirt, as long as we receive their registration by November 7, 2017.

New this year we will have a VIRTUAL RUN!! Yes, that is right, you can run from your own home and still get your medal and t-shirt. Register by November 16, 2017, to be guaranteed your t-shirt and medal by Thanksgiving morning.

Registration

Register now at RunSignUp.com For more information, go here.