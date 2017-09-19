20 Year Reunion, Will C Wood c/o 1997

Will C. Wood High School – Class of ’97 Reunion

Time flies by — and 2017 makes it 20 years since we graduated with the Class of ’97 from Will C. Wood. It is time to reunite, connect again, and catch up on what everyone has done all of this time!

Be sure to mark Saturday, September 30th, 2017 at 5:00 PM in your calendars. Our 20 Year High School Reunion will be held at the Sunrise Banquet Hall (on Orange Dr. in Vacaville) (across the parking lot, where the old Galaxy 8 Movie Theater used to be back in our time). We have several ticket options, so please read through them carefully and buy your tickets early to get the best pricing and ensure your spot on our guest list! Early Bird discounted ticket pricing is limited only until 15 June 2017, so don’t delay, get your tickets now, before the price goes up.

Even if you can not attend, please consider visiting our site and pledging to be an event “sponsor” and add your name to the Sponsor Honor Roll (Blue Sponsor $25; Yellow Sponsor $50; Gold Sponsor $100; Platinum Sponsor $250).

Once you have registered on the website and purchased tickets, your name will be confirmed on our guest list. THERE WILL BE NO TICKETS SOLD AT THE DOOR. All ticket sales must be done in advance, and we need to get a final head-count to the event center 20 days prior to our reunion. So don’t delay, buy your tickets now. There are only a limited amount of total tickets available (200 total). So don’t get left out! Sign up now!

Frequently Asked Questions:

Will dinner be included? Yes, we have arranged for a sit-down dinner to be served. A DJ spinning all your favorite 90’s hits from our high school days, and additionally, each ticket purchased will include 2 drink tickets for the bar.

Can I purchase additional bar drink tickets ahead of time? No, each guest will be given 2 drink tickets upon check-in at the door. Additional drinks can be purchased directly from the bar using cash, debit, or credit card.

For Out-of-Town Classmates, are there any hotel arrangements/discounts made? Not at this time, but the reunion committee is looking into lodging options and discounts for those who have to travel from out of town to attend. If we establish a partnership, we will announce it.

Can I bring my spouse or significant other? Of course. Especially if that spouse attended Will C. Wood!

What should I wear? We recommend cocktail party attire, you’ll want to look your best….but our reunion IS NOT going to be formal or stuffy in any way. We are here to catch up and have fun!

I’m not sure if I can get the time off from work or get a sitter for the kids. Can I purchase tickets the day of? Or at the door? No, unfortunately not. We need to give the event center a final head-count 20 days in advance so they can schedule enough staff to work our event and have food ordered and ready the night of our reunion. For those reasons, we can not make last minute changes or additions to our guest list. This is why it is important to be pro-active and plan now, ask for time off (if needed),arrange for a sitter (if needed), and purchase tickets in advance.

Sat, September 30, 2017

5:00 PM – 11:00 PM PDT

Sunrise Banquet Hall and Event Center

620 Orange Drive

Vacaville, CA 95688