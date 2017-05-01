Spend a family day at the 1st Annual Mutts & Motors Car Show. A benefit for the Solano SPCA, this car show will be displaying 1972 and older cars and trucks.

There will be adoptable animals, raffle prizes, a DJ, food, vendors, a kids corner, military vehicles & trophies for the winning vehicles.

100% of funds raised at this FREE rain or shine event will go directly to the SPCA of Solano County to help animals waiting for their forever homes.

If you would like to register your car for one of 50 spots or would like more information, visit solanospca.com.

Mutts & Motors

Saturday, May 6th from 9am to 2pm.

