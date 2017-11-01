18 Years and Counting…

When I talk about my “18th Year Anniversary”, I’m talking about something pretty unique; it’s not a marriage, or a sobriety chip. It’s the length of time I’ve been hosting the KUIC Morning Show, and every year that goes by leaves me more amazed, humble and most of all grateful. Had I known this amazing journey would last this long, I’d have moved my young (at the time) family to Solano County and ditched my 100 mile-a-day commute! It’s kinda fun to look back at what was happening when I started doing the show back on Monday, November 1st:

The Sacramento Kings were good again, and in the playoffs

President Bill Clinton was wrapping up his second term

The Internet was about 5 years old

Cell phones were still a luxury, and mostly came in the flip design

Email was new, fast, and better than writing out letters in long-hand

CDs were gone, replaced by the revolutionary digital MP3’s

My hair was halfway down my back, and it was dirty blond, as was my goatee

Here’s to several more years proudly serving our home towns…with gray hair and a smartphone 🙂

John Young