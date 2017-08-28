September is National Recovery month so come out and be a part of something positive. Join the voices for recovery and strengthen families and communities.
Join the Voices for Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities
16th Annual Recovery Rally Free BAR-B-QUE
Speakers and Testimonials
September 16, 2017 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
City Park, Vallejo (on the corner of Alabama and Marin Streets)
Come be a part of something Positive! Bring your Family and a Blanket.
Sponsored by the Solano Prevention and Recovery Alliance – SPRA