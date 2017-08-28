16th Annual Recovery Rally
By Barbara Hoover
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 2:27 PM

September is National Recovery month so come out and be a part of something positive. Join the voices for recovery and strengthen families and communities.

Join the Voices for Recovery: Strengthen Families and Communities

16th Annual Recovery Rally Free BAR-B-QUE

Speakers and Testimonials

September 16, 2017  11:00 am to 4:00 pm

City Park, Vallejo (on the corner of Alabama and Marin Streets)

 

Come be a part of something Positive! Bring your Family and a Blanket.

Sponsored by the Solano Prevention and Recovery Alliance – SPRA

