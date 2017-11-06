The 16th Annual North Bay Stand Down Event

The North Bay Operation Hand Up project is pleased to announce the upcoming North Bay Stand Down on November 14th-16th, 2017 (this date has been changed from October) at the Dixon Fairgrounds in Dixon, California. The North Bay Stand Down is a three-day encampment for homeless and/or at-risk veterans. The veterans are provided with medical, dental, vision, recovery, housing, employment and other social services as well as food, clothing, showers, haircuts and a safe place to “stand down” for three days and two nights while our volunteers provide them with “A Hand Up not a Hand Out”.

Organizers are planning the sixteenth annual event to include local community, County, and Veterans Administrations benefits, services, and resources for returning Operation Iraqi Freedom/Operation Enduring Freedom Veterans, families of those still serving overseas, the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country, and homeless veterans who served their country honorably.

Thanks to the generous donation of time, goods and money from the communities of Napa, Solano, Sonoma and Yolo counties, the North Bay Stand Down has been a resounding success over the last fifteen years, serving over 2,700 veterans and 300+ family members.