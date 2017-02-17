Willis Jepson Middle School 580 Elder Street Vacaville, CA

Who: Open to ALL Vacaville Residents

What: 16th Annual Jepson USO Show & Dinner

When: March 3 & 4, 2017 6:00 pm-9:00 pm

Where: Willis Jepson Middle School Gym Cost: $30 for adults, $20 for veterans, seniors and children.

*All 7th & 8th grade music students will be performing both nights, as well as, individual acts selected for the variety show.

Be sure to join the talented Jepson music students for an evening of entertainment and Chef Daniel / Chef to Go Catering dinner!

Tickets are available starting Jan 11 three ways:

1) At the Willis Jepson Middle School office

2) Contact Stacey Hobbs (707-980-3702)

3) Email JepsonMusicBooster@gmail.com

**Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JepsonMusicBoosters