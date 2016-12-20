13th Annual Bowling Fundraiser

Join us for the Bowling for Children’s Charities 13th annual fundraiser. There will be fresh pizza, 3 games of Glow bowling to old school music and great raffle prizes. This bowling fundraiser is full of energy and so much fun! No previous bowling experience needed:) Help us fill the 40 lanes, Please consider gathering five friends or colleagues, Church mates, your children, company Christmas Event etc. and make a team for a $250.00 (50.00 per person) donation. 100% of the proceeds are donated to Heart 2 Heart Non Profit Foster Kids Group based and originated out of Green Valley. Did you know 60% of our crime is committed by Foster kids! Heart2Heart helps the kids once they term out from their foster parents. They help them enroll in college, 17 kids were picked up by 4 yr colleges last semester!!, they help them open checking accounts and help them assimilate into society. This is a neglected group of kids who need our help! and it helps our community. Please email with questions or call, Melissa, Jennifer or George at: 707-759-5129.