12th Annual Union Iron Workers Motorcycle Club Poker Run

The Union Ironworkers Motorcycle Clubs Locals from Oakland 378, Northern California Shop 790, and San Francisco 377 are holding a poker run fundraiser on Saturday, September 30 for Lucile Packard’s Mobile Teen Clinic. Sign-ins for the Poker Run is from 9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Iron Steed Harley Davidson, 100 Auto Center Drive in Vacaville.

Donations are $20 single, $30 couples, $15 walk-in at the final stop. Meals are included. Prizes will be awarded for high-low hands, and there will be a raffle. All are welcome.

The Lucile Packard Mobile Teen Clinic will be present at the final stop and available for tours. The Lucile Packard Mobile Teen Clinic provides expert care for high-risk kids and young adults ages 10 to 25. Their main focus is homeless children and those in shelters. The program staff includes a physician specializing in adolescent medicine, a nurse practitioner, a social worker, a dietitian, and a registrar/driver. The team provides comprehensive treatment, including immunizations, complete physical exams, acute illness and injury care, health education, pelvic exams, pregnancy tests, social services assessment and assistance, referrals to community partners and agencies, mental health counseling and referrals, nutrition counseling, and other various treatments. All services and medications are provided at no charge to the patients.

For more information: kc.1777@yahoo.com

​

The Union Ironworkers Motorcycle Club was founded in 2002 and they have locals throughout the United States and Canada. They participate and sponsor many different fundraisers in Solano County. They have sponsored the Lucile Packard Mobile Teen Clinic for the past 10 years and have raised enough money per year to run the van for one more year. Every little bit counts to keep this vital service open to those who need it.