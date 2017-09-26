11th Annual Golf Tournament for the Northern Solano County Association of Realtors

The Northern Solano County Association of Realtors

Charitable Foundation

11th Annual Golf Tournament

Friday, October 6, 2017

Rancho Solano Golf Course

3250 Rancho Solano Parkway, Fairfield

9:00 am Registration 11:00 Shotgun Start

A four-person fun scramble Two people competitive scramble

$160.00 includes

Round of Golf, Range Balls,

Lunch & Dinner

Just want to come to dinner? $35.00 per person

To sign up to play golf

Or

For more information on becoming a golf sponsor

Contact the NSCAR office

(707) 422-5306

Benefitting

NSCAR Charitable Foundation

End 68 Hours of Hunger

NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement

NorthBay Faye B. King Endowment