11th Annual Golf Tournament for the Northern Solano County Association of Realtors
By Barbara Hoover
|
Sep 26, 2017 @ 11:59 AM

The Northern Solano County Association of Realtors

Charitable Foundation

11th Annual Golf Tournament
Friday, October 6, 2017
Rancho Solano Golf Course

3250 Rancho Solano Parkway, Fairfield

9:00 am Registration 11:00 Shotgun Start

A four-person fun scramble Two people competitive scramble

$160.00 includes

Round of Golf, Range Balls,

Lunch & Dinner

Just want to come to dinner? $35.00 per person

To sign up to play golf

Or

For more information on becoming a golf sponsor

Contact the NSCAR office

(707) 422-5306

Benefitting

NSCAR Charitable Foundation

End 68 Hours of Hunger

NorthBay Hospice & Bereavement

NorthBay Faye B. King Endowment

